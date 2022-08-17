Steamboat Resort announces winter flights to Hayden airport, adds new destination

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in November 2021. Southwest and five other airlines will continue servicing the Hayden airport with 16 flights.

John F. Russell

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. announced the 2022-23 flight plan at Yampa Valley Regional Airport will continue to include 16 flights through six airlines, with an additional flight to Nashville through Southwest, according to a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Last winter marked the first time 16 flights and six airlines came to Hayden as Delta and Southwest started making the trip to the Yampa Valley.

Steamboat, via the Hayden airport, is the only Colorado mountain town to feature 16 nonstop services from six major carriers, according to the release.

“We’re excited to provide premier flight access to recreation in Colorado again this winter,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. in the release. “Our impressive air program is a huge asset to the community and resort, we look forward to offering it to visitors and locals alike.”

Southwest flights to Nashville will run every Saturday starting Dec. 17 and run through March 8.

The first winter program flights will arrive Dec. 15 and the final flights will conclude March 26.

More information can be found at Steamboat.com/flights .

