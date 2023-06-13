Steamboat Resort announces The Range Food & Drink Hall opening

On Tuesday, Steamboat Resort announced the doors of the Range Food & Drink Hall will open at 11 a.m. Friday.

“The goal of Full Steam Ahead was making Steamboat Square a true gathering place,” said Loryn Duke, Steamboat Resort communications director. “With the opening of The Range Food & Drink Hall we are creating an experience where people can come, hang out and have a variety of eating and drinking options in the heart of the Resort.”

The Range Food & Drink Hall is two stories offering four food hall vendors including Pioneer Pie, Why Not Sandwich Shop, Sunshine Bowl Ramen and Twister Tacos. Each floor has a dedicated bar with unique craft cocktails and local beers. The Range offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Steamboat Resort had originally planned to open during the 2022-23 season, but adjustments have prompted delays.

The Range features three different ways of cashless dining: on the first floor you can scan the QR code from any seat, order and pay on your phone and then collect your items from the appropriate window. Or you can use one of the ordering kiosks next to the Pioneer Pie window, pay at the kiosk and then pick up your order when it’s complete. In both options you’ll receive a text when your order is complete.

The second floor will offer full-service dining. A host will seat guests with menus and a waitstaff member will take the guest’s order, as well as serve food at the table. In all ordering scenarios, guests are reminded that each “outlet” operates independently and therefore food items may be done at different times. Season pass discounts and Steamboat gift cards are not available for use at the food hall at this time.

The Range Food & Drink Hall will be open daily starting Friday and offers premier views of the Steamboat Gondola and Steamboat Square as well as easy access to family games on Skeeter’s Lawn. Information on the new food and drink hall, and menus, can be found online .