Steamboat Resort announces start of summer operations; bike park won’t open

Laura Graves, front, and Sina Good brace as they go into another turn on the new Outlaw Mountain Coaster at Steamboat Ski Area.

Scott Franz

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort will open for limited summer operations on weekends, starting Friday, June 26, according to a news release from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. on Monday. The resort will not be opening Steamboat Bike Park, though, due to limited staff and resources.

“We are taking a careful and thoughtful approach in welcoming guests to the Resort this summer while balancing the health and safety concerns of our local community,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski Resort, in the release. “Summer operations at the Resort are an important part of boosting our local economy, and we hope to focus on the activities that best accommodate social distancing for our employees and guests.”

Summer operations will include the Outlaw Mountain Coaster, the Maverick mini golf course, gondola rides, the Steamboat Mercantile and Timber & Torch Grill at the base and the Oasis Sun Deck at Thunderhead Lodge. Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Steamboat Gondola will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

Steamboat Resort officials said the Bike Park would be too difficult to operate with limited staff. All features, jumps and downhill are closed to the public. There will be no uploading on the gondola, no patrol services, lessons, guides or trail maintenance.

“Summer at the ski resort is going to have minimal staff. That is necessary to really set ourselves up for success for the winter,” said Ski Corp. Director of Communications Loryn Duke, “We don’t have all the positions we normally do. Where that really comes to play is in the bike park. … That makes it difficult for us to offer the bike park to the standard and the safety standards that we’re used to.”

Still, the multi-use U.S. Forest Service trails will still be open to hiking and biking.

Due to expected limited tourism, the resort is only opening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Duke said the resort doesn’t expect to see people coming to Steamboat during the week but, rather, visiting during the weekend.

“As we try to navigate this whole new scenario with COVID impacts, we’re hearing that destination travel won’t be as prevalent as regional travel,” she said. “Our weekdays, they don’t generate as much as the weekend for visitors.”

While it hasn’t been ruled out, Duke said the operations and schedule likely won’t change throughout the summer.

Other resorts are starting to open as well, with Copper Mountain offering mountain biking, disc golf and hiking starting July 4. Vail Resorts-owned Keystone and Breckenridge opened lodging options and could begin summer operations in late June.

