Steamboat Resort announces scholarship for CMC students of color

Applications are open for Steamboat Resort’s diversity, equity and inclusion scholarship, which is offered to people of color who are interested in entering the outdoor industry workforce.

The scholarship can be used at any Colorado Mountain College campus. Students can earn up to $2,500 a year for up to four years through the scholarship.

Eligible students must declare an interest in taking classes related to the ski and snowboard industry, resort management or business administration programs at the college. Students should also have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, a financial need and the intent to seek a position in the ski and snowboard industry after graduation.

The deadline to apply is April 6. Students who are interested can visit YVCF.org to apply.