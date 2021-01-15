Steamboat Resort announces new vice president of finance

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Roger Levanduski, a 15-year veteran of the hospitality/financial industry, has been named vice president of finance for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. He will begin duties in late January 2021.

“Roger brings a wealth of hospitality and financial knowledge to the Steamboat executive team,” said Ski Corp. President and COO Rob Perlman in a news release. “Having a strong background that ranges from five-star hotels and luxury resort properties across the high country brings a fresh perspective that will take the resort’s financial approach and strategic planning to a new level.”

In his new role, Levanduski will be responsible for all aspects of financial, accounting and audit fulfillment operations for Steamboat Resort, The Steamboat Grand and Steamboat Central Reservations. He will lead the resort’s finance team.

Most recently, Levanduski served as chief financial officer for KSL Resorts at Camelback Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, where he oversaw unification and restructuring after KSL Resorts purchased Camelback Lodge and Camelback Mountain Ski Resort in 2019. Prior to Camelback, he was most recently the regional director of finance for Auberge Resort Collections in based in Aspen.

Levanduski started his career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Dallas, Texas, and worked his way up the finance department with assistant director and director roles at Four Seasons properties in Westlake Village, California, Houston, Texas, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“As an avid skier, there are few destinations that rank as high as Steamboat,” Levanduski said in a news release. “I am inspired to work with a team that has led the destination resort industry and look forward to refining and enhancing the great processes already in place at the resort.”

Levanduski is a cum laude graduate from University of Houston’s College of Hotel & Restaurant Management, as well as the University of Texas- Arlington’s College of Business with a focus on accounting. HE will report directly to Perlman as a member of the resort’s senior management team.

