Steamboat Resort announces new risk and safety director

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation is adding Health and Safety expert Sarah Horen to the resort’s leadership team as the risk and safety director, reporting to the vice president of human resources, later this month.

According to the resort, Horen has been in the resort, health and safety and environmental sectors for nearly a decade and returns to Steamboat after a yearlong hiatus to work in Utah.

“Sarah’s extensive knowledge of risk management, health and safety and workplace injury make her the ideal candidate to lead the resorts efforts to provide a fun, safe and welcoming atmosphere for staff and guests,” said Bill Thomas, vice president of Human Resources for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation, in a news release.

In her new role, Horen will oversee developing, implementing and updating all safety programs for employees and guests at the resort and Steamboat Grand Hotel. She will be responsible for creating a safety-forward culture resort-wide while maintaining all compliance programs at the local, state and federal level.

Horen will be charged with creating meaningful and approach safety programs to minimize workplace injury and keep resort staff healthy, while also mitigating on-mountain hazards by working closely with the Mountain Operations team.

Most recently Horen was the health and safety director at Snowbasin Resort in Utah and managing member and environmental engineer at LockCycle LLC. She has experience in remediation and environmental protections through her work as environmental health and safety engineer for Handy LLC in western Colorado, where she coordinated with federal entities and OSHA for EPA and standards compliance. Previously, Horen was the risk and safety coordinator at Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation.

“To combine my passions for safety management, environmental stewardship and the outdoors, in a community that I love is a dream come true,” said Horen. “I’m excited to build upon the already well-established Risk & Safety program at Steamboat based on my previous experience and established relationships at the resort, in the community and in the industry.”

Horen is an avid skier, a PSIA certified instructor and has participated in Ski Girls Rock — lessons empowering young women through athletics.

An equally passionate mountain biker, Horen is excited to get back to the trails in Steamboat. She will relocate to the Yampa Valley this month with her dog Buster.