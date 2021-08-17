Steamboat Resort announces most ever direct flights into Hayden airport for upcoming ski season

Delta Airlines will resume service into Hayden, and Southwest Airlines will add another Texas airport for the 2021-22 ski season, according to Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. (Courtesy image)



Fewer than 100 days remain until visitors start flying into the Yampa Valley Regional Airport for ski season, but Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.’s air program is already making history.

Sixteen airports across the U.S. — the most in the air program’s history — will have nonstop access to Routt County during the 2021-22 season, according to Ski Corp. The number of airports directly accessible via the six airlines that service the Hayden airport will increase by at least two with the return of Delta Airlines, which took a hiatus in 2020-21.

“We are excited that it will be easier than ever to get to Steamboat this winter after a tough year for the travel industry,” Ski Corp. President and COO Rob Perlman said. “To have service on all major carriers this winter speaks volumes to the quality and ease of accessibility of our air program.”

Delta Airlines will resume its service into Hayden from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis.

Southwest Airlines, which debuted its service into Hayden last season, will now add direct flights from the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

Delta and Southwest join Alaska, American, JetBlue and United Airlines as the carriers that provide nonstop access into Hayden.





