Steamboat Resort announces Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert lineup

MarchFourth Marching Band plays the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Steamboat Resort.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert series is returning to Steamboat Resort in 2023 with seven free shows in Steamboat Square.

The public shows will usually kick off around 3:30 p.m. starting March 11 and running through April 9.

“We set out with a vision of Full Steam Ahead to make Steamboat Square a welcoming, gathering space for guests, locals and staff; and to host the Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert series on the new stage, is the culmination of that vision,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. “The spring concert series is a highlight and this year’s lineup is an eclectic mix of all the flavors that make Steamboat special.”