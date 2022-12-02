Steamboat residents in the mountain area may need to relight pilot lights after Friday gas outage

On Friday morning, Dec. 2, an Atmos Energy natural gas outage affected many residences near Mount Werner in Steamboat Springs.

The outage caused pilot lights to turn off in many of the affected homes, and without notice from Atmos Energy, some residents have had to figure the situation out for themselves.

“We noticed that it was about 62 degrees in our home at 11,” said resident Anjelica Nordloh. “We’ve had issues with our furnace before, so we just thought our pilot light went out.”

Nordlohhired said she had to relight the pilot light, but didn’t think to check her hot water heater, as there was still hot water in the tank.

“I just assumed it was an issue with the furnace because we didn’t get any email or text or any notification from Atmos,” Nordloh said.

Attempts to contact a media representative from Atmos Energy were unsuccessful Friday night, but a customer service representative reached through the company’s emergency line said the outage happened early Friday morning and service had been restored.

The service representative added that any residents who experienced an outage can call the 24/7 emergency line at 866-322-8667 to request a technician.

With low single-digit temperatures expected overnight, some residents could suffer permanent damage to their homes if their water pipes freeze, especially those using radiant floor heating systems. While a night or two may not cause any serious damage, people who are out of town could especially be at risk of coming home to a disaster.

“We all know our neighbors,” Norloh said. “If I had known earlier, I could have potentially helped notify my neighbors if they have been out of town or something. And that’s this town, we all kind of look out for each other.”

