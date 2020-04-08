Steamboat residents asked to ‘Clap for Our Carers’ on Thursday nights

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Gather your noisiest noisemakers as Steamboat Springs gets ready to make sure medical professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis know they’re appreciated.

“It’s a strong way to show support for people who are fighting for us,” said businessman Robin Craigen, the organizer of Thursday night’s “Clap for Our Carers” event, which is modeled after European communities that gather at a certain time to clap and make noise across their cities.

“My hope is people on the frontline — first responders and doctors and nurses — will hear it, so they know we appreciate them,” said Craigen, who has a family of doctors back in Great Britain, working on the frontlines themselves.

But more than inviting people to clap and ring their cowbells, Craigen has gotten the Steamboat Sheraton Resort Villas and their “Steamboat” whistle on board.

Sheraton General Manager Dan Pirrallo said the resort normally blows the famous whistle at 4 p.m. every day, but at 8 p.m. Thursday, they’ll do it a little differently.

“The whistle goes through a sequence of one long tone followed by three short tones and finishes with one long tone,” Pirrallo said. “In nautical terms that means ‘we’re leaving port, reversing our engines and on our way.’ But Thursday, we’ll be sounding that whistle three times for three cheers for the care workers in our community.”

At the same time, community members are encouraged to honk horns, bang pans and just make noise for about 10 minutes from 8 to 8:10 p.m.

Steamboat native Jo Lockhart, who’s participated in nightly sing-a-longs with neighbors as part of the Routt County Quarantine Sing group, thinks the once-a-week “Clap for Our Carers” is another great idea.

“I love the unity it shows, and our quality of life depends on medical workers,” Lockhart said.

Craigen said he wants Thursday night’s noise to reverberate across the Yampa Valley, even if it means bringing out your dogs to bark and howl.

If you want to participate What: ‘Clap for Our Carers’

When: 8 p.m. every Thursday

How: People across Steamboat Springs are invited to step outside and make noise for 10 minutes in honor of frontline medical workers and first responders

“When you step outside on Thursday, I’m hoping you can’t believe what you hear,” he said.

Thursday night’s Clap for Our Carers starts at 8 p.m. on your local balcony or front yard and should go on for about 10 minutes.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.