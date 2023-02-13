Steamboat resident named to statewide water committee

Steamboat Springs resident Ken Brenner, a longtime water advocate, was named in January as a new representative to the InterBasin Compact Committee by the Yampa-White-Green Basin Roundtable.

Brenner, 68, a third-generation “local ranch kid” and sports coach, replaces Tom Gray, a former Moffat County commissioner who stepped down from the position.

During a State Water Plan celebration in Denver in late January, Brenner also was recognized as a “Basin Water Hero” by the Colorado Water Conservation Board for representing local division six, one of the basin roundtable groups representing each of the major river drainages in Colorado. The award recognizes individuals from each of the basins who were instrumental in bringing the updated 2023 Colorado Water Plan to fruition. The final state Water Plan was adopted Jan. 24.

“We are all very busy trying to follow the latest developments on the Colorado River compact negotiations between the upper and lower basin states,” Brenner said.

