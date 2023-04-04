Steamboat resident dies in crash on Highway 14 Saturday

A Steamboat Springs resident died on Saturday, April 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Colorado Highway 14 near mile marker 17 outside Coalmont.

Kenneth Manely, 82, was pronounced dead on the scene following the accident that occurred at 10:25 a.m.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Manely veered the Ford Explorer he was driving into the opposite lane and crashed into a Freightliner truck.

No excessive speed or substance use was suspected and seat belts were used by all parties, according to state patrol. The other party, a 64-year-old male from Longmont, sustained no injuries.