Steamboat resident dies in crash on Highway 14 Saturday
A Steamboat Springs resident died on Saturday, April 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Colorado Highway 14 near mile marker 17 outside Coalmont.
Kenneth Manely, 82, was pronounced dead on the scene following the accident that occurred at 10:25 a.m.
According to Colorado State Patrol, Manely veered the Ford Explorer he was driving into the opposite lane and crashed into a Freightliner truck.
No excessive speed or substance use was suspected and seat belts were used by all parties, according to state patrol. The other party, a 64-year-old male from Longmont, sustained no injuries.
