Steamboat resident charged with extortion, theft and exploitation of an elderly at-risk victim

A 49-year-old Steamboat Springs woman is facing three felony charges for alleged crimes against an elderly at-risk individual.

According to an arrest affidavit, Erica Louise Olson was charged with one count of criminal extortion, one count of theft against an at-risk victim and one count of criminal exploitation of an at-risk victim on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The alleged events that led to the charges occurred between June and December 2022.

Court documents don’t provide too many details, but they show Olson is accused of extorting an elderly Steamboat Springs resident by inducing the resident to perform actions or preventing the resident from performing lawful actions, while threatening the resident with economic hardship or damage to the resident’s property.

Olson was working as the resident’s house cleaner during this time. Through a series of threats, the defendant allegedly caused the resident to perform actions against their own betterment.

Additionally, Olson is accused of knowingly stealing from an at-risk individual. During this time, she allegedly took banking records and personal property from the resident that amounted to a value of less than $500 and duplicated personal identifying documents.

The defendant was brought up on charges for alleged exploitation of an at-risk victim by knowingly using deception, intimidation and harassment to prevent the victim from benefiting from their own possession of value.

Olson will appear in court March 1 for a status conference.

