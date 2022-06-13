Steamboat rescuers respond to two calls along Yampa River on Monday

A rescuer stands ready with a throw bag on the shores of the Yampa River near Charlie's Hole late Monday afternoon after Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called out for a woman calling for help from the fast-moving waters near the Flour Miill. She was able to get out on her own.

John F. Russell /Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called to the Yampa River late Monday afternoon, June 13, after someone was heard calling for help from the cold, rapid waters.

Capt. Michael Arce said that based on initial reports, the calls for help came from behind the Flour Mill apartments. By the time Steamboat Fire Rescue and Steamboat Police responded, the individual was farther downriver, so crews set up ready to deploy throw bags at Charlie’s Hole behind the Bud Werner Memorial Library and at points even farther downriver, Arce said.

Rescuers and bystanders scanned the river for several minutes before they started getting reports the person in distress had gotten out of the river without any help. Several minutes later, the individual could be seen walking down the Yampa River Core Trail to meet rescuers and was checked out by paramedics.

It was the second call of the day for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. In both cases, everyone was able to get out of the river on their own. Arce said people need to remain cautious because the water is still very cold and moving quickly.

“If you’re going to get in the river, make sure you wear a life jacket,” Arce said.

