Steamboat reminds residents of snow removal, storage policy

With recent snowfall and more expected, Steamboat Springs city officials are reminding residents and business owners about the city’s snow removal and storage rules.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

“You don’t often think about it when trying to deal with snow, but how we remove and store snow from our property could potentially release pollutants into our creeks and river,” said Water Resources Manager Julie Baxter in a statement.

The city requires the following practices when plowing and storing snow.

• Snow shall not be plowed directly into a waterway. If plowed snow is allowed to enter a waterway, it is considered a violation.

• Snow is allowed to be stored above a stream bank if it is not overspilling into a creek or river.

• As snow storage piles melt, trash must be picked up and disposed of properly.

• Plowing equipment must be maintained throughout the winter to prevent fluid leaks. If leaks are detected, they must be addressed and cleaned up immediately. Drip pans may be necessary for persistent leaks.

• If equipment is being fueled on site, care must be given to prevent spills. If spills occur, they must be cleaned up immediately.

“It’s important that we pay attention throughout the winter since these pollutants can have lasting effects on your property as well as our creeks and river,” said Stormwater Specialist and Engineering Inspector Scott Slamal. “It’s a long season, so we appreciate everyone’s help in protecting our watershed.”