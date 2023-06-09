Steamboat Realtors donate $15,000 to help local families keep up with utilities

According to the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Realtor family donated $15,000 in 2022 through its new initiative, the Community Utility Support Program or CUSP, to help needy families with their utilities.

The funds will be donated to LiftUp and the Community Budget Center, which administer the requests for those needing help. This is only the second year CUSP has been in operation.

“The aspiration is that this initiative will relieve the need for utility assistance funds as much as possible from our two local charitable entities, so that their incoming donations can cover the other ever-growing housing needs of our community,” the Board of Realtors wrote in a news release.

Because many of the Steamboat service workers commute from Craig, CUSP has included Moffat County with Routt County in its scope of assistance this year. For more, go to ColoradoRealtors.CharityProud.org/Donate/MiniCampaign/22579 .