Steamboat Reading hosts parent resource group event

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Reading is hosting the Learning Differences Parent Resource Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at 100 Park Ave., Suite 203, Steamboat Springs. The group supports parents in understanding, supporting and advocating for their child’s learning needs. The group will not meet in the summer and will resume on the last Tuesday in September.

The topic for the May meeting is Individualized Education Plans, or IEPs, and 504 Plans. A local advocate will help parents understand the differences between the two plans.

Participation in the group is free and open to the community. Interested parents can contact Kim Schulz at 970-367-7670 or info@steamboatreading.org for more information or to RSVP.