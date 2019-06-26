Steamboat ranks No. 8 best American small town to visit

Views of Mount Werner and downtown Steamboat Springs from Colorado Mountain College.

Shannon Lukens

Steamboat Springs was named No. 8 best small town to visit in the United States, adding to the city’s lengthy list of acknowledgments over the years.

U.S. News & World Report recently included three Colorado towns in its annual list of the 25 best small towns to visit in the country. The rankings were based on an analysis of expert and user opinions, according to the website’s methodology statement, with each destination being scored in 10 categories such as sights, culture, food, nightlife, adventure and romance.

Taking this year’s No. 1 spot is Telluride, which “woos visitors with its captivating scenery and delightful Mountain Village,” according to the report.

Steamboat Springs came in at No. 8, and was lauded for its “excellent ski conditions, a community of friendly locals and geothermal hot springs.” The town also has the Outlaw Mountain Coaster (“the longest coaster in North America“), tubing in the Yampa River and free concerts at different times of year in Gondola Square and the Yampa River Botanic Park.

