Steamboat-raised Nordic combined Olympian retires, motivated for the next chapter

Former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Jasper Good announced his retirement from Nordic combined competition Tuesday, April 4, 2023. After 15 years, two Olympic Games and countless memories, Good will return to the University of Utah to get a degree in business.

Jasper Good was nine years old when he joined the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and took flight off a ski jump for the first time at Howelsen Hill, falling in love for the sport.

After 15 years of competing, Good announced his retirement on social media Tuesday, April 4.

Good, 26, said the decision came gradually but after competing in two Winter Olympics and traveling around the world for the past eight years as a member of the USA Nordic National Team, he is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

“I was able to come to that on my own terms and timeline, which is really nice, but I absolutely loved my time competing with the team,” Good said. “This was my eighth year on the team and I was finding myself motivated to move on and do what’s next for me.”

Good will go back to school at the University of Utah to earn a degree in business. He plans to continue skiing in his free time and thinks it will be fun to take things at his own pace on the mountain and not focus so much on training.

Good said he thrived on competing for a long time and loved every moment. His joy in practice and competition is what SSWSC Nordic combined program director Todd Wilson admires most about him.

“I think the great thing about Jasper is he never seemed to take it too seriously,” Wilson said. “He sure worked hard but he always had such a great attitude and it was obvious he skied from his heart. I just loved what he was able to do.”

Steamboat Springs skier Jasper Good tries to catch his breath after an eight-place finish in a Continental Cup Nordic combined event in Steamboat.

Reaching the highest level of Nordic combined took a lot of commitment and dedication for Good. He competed with SSWSC through high school before taking his talents to the international level.

“When I graduated, I deferred from college and tried my hand at a full-time season,” Good said. “My results that year got me named to the national team, so I moved to Utah and joined the national team at 18 and have been there ever since.”

Looking back, Good’s favorite memories will be traveling the world with his friends, spending long nights at Howelsen Hill and representing his country at two Winter Olympic Games.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2019 and continued to train and compete through the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program. It made his 2022 Olympic experience even more special.

“One of my favorite parts of the Olympics is always the Opening Ceremonies because you walk with the flag and your team,” Good said. “Just the feeling of representing the U.S. and all of your support systems is really cool. It’s an honor.”

Good attributes much of his success to his early years growing up in Steamboat Springs. He remembers living one block away from two other Olympians and said seeing that it’s possible was a huge factor in his commitment to the sport.

He plans to support the Nordic combined community the same way it did for him and cannot wait to pass along the feeling of flight to the next generation.

“We are just incredibly proud of the guy and all he has given to the sport and all he continues and will continue to do for the next generation,” Wilson said. “He is very invested in that and has become someone that a lot of our younger athletes look up to.”

