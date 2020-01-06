Steamboat racers ski to victory in World Pro Ski Tour Junior Challenge
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ahead of the finals of the World Pro Ski Tour on Thursday, Jan. 2, Alpine Bank hosted the WPST Junior Challenge, which featured Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club members.
Like the professionals, the racers aged 10-15 competed in a dual slalom race on the side of the pro course. There were eight teams comprised of six racers of different ages and genders. Each team was assigned a pro as a mentor.
Hinting at his victory later in the night, Robert Cone led the winning team of Adrian Beauregard, Isabelle Shoebridge, Bruno Brice, Addy Armstrong, Collin Mudget-Furgueson and Gracelyn Jacobson.
They defeated the team aided by Michael Ankeny, which was composed of Jonah Fleischer, Merrit Flanigan, Cole Contois, Kinsley Jacobson, Talon Fleischer and Ryan Becker.
The two winning teams were awarded scholarships.
