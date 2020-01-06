Steamboat racers ski to victory in World Pro Ski Tour Junior Challenge

Ahead of the World Pro Ski Tour finals, members of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club competed in the Alpine Bank WPST Junior Challenge. The top two teams, pictured here, were awarded scholarships. From left to right: Jonah Fleischer, Cole Contois, Ryan Becker, Merritt Flanigan, Talon Fleischer, pro Michael Ankeny, Kinsley Jacobson, Moose Barrows, Chad Fleischer, Gracelyn Jacobson, Betsy Wood, pro Robert Cone, Billy Kidd, Addy Armstrong, Isabelle Shoebridge, Adrian Beauregard, Bruno Bruce, and Collin Mudget-Furgueson.

Jon Nolting/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ahead of the finals of the World Pro Ski Tour on Thursday, Jan. 2, Alpine Bank hosted the WPST Junior Challenge, which featured Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club members.

Like the professionals, the racers aged 10-15 competed in a dual slalom race on the side of the pro course. There were eight teams comprised of six racers of different ages and genders. Each team was assigned a pro as a mentor.

Hinting at his victory later in the night, Robert Cone led the winning team of Adrian Beauregard, Isabelle Shoebridge, Bruno Brice, Addy Armstrong, Collin Mudget-Furgueson and Gracelyn Jacobson.

They defeated the team aided by Michael Ankeny, which was composed of Jonah Fleischer, Merrit Flanigan, Cole Contois, Kinsley Jacobson, Talon Fleischer and Ryan Becker.

The two winning teams were awarded scholarships.