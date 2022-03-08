Steamboat puts firehouse, land on market; makes hires for new City Hall, Fire Station project

The city of Steamboat Springs placed this building and an adjacent parcel of land on the market Tuesday, March 8.

Steamboat Springs/Courtesy

Land on the corner of Eighth and Yampa streets that has been home to Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue for decades is on the market, as the city hires an architect for the fire department’s new station.

The city is selling two parcels. One parcel has the building, with the lower level serving as the department’s central station and the upper level housing outdoor gear company Big Agnes. The other is on the corner of Seventh and Yampa streets and is currently a parking lot.

The almost half-acre building parcel is listed for $4.5 million, and the adjacent 0.3-acre lot is listed for $2 million. Interested buyers can make an offer on either or both of the properties, according to the city.

Money from the sale of land will go toward funding the city’s combined Fire Station and City Hall project, which is expected to be a multi-million-dollar project. This facility will be built where City Hall is now at 137 10th Street.

On Monday, March 7, the city hired an architect and owner’s representative for the new facility after a nationwide search.

The architect of record will be Davis Partnership Architects, a Denver-based firm, and their primary focus will be the fire station portion of the build. Golden-based Anderson Hallas Architects will also work on the project, with their primary focus being the City Hall portion, according to a release from the city.

Each of these entities has previously worked in the Yampa Valley, on projects like Centennial Hall, the Steamboat Springs Community Center and the Routt County Courthouse.

The city has also hired Centennial-based Wember Inc. to serve as the owner’s representative on the project. Wember is currently serving in the same role for Routt County as it builds its new Health and Human Services building on the corner of Sixth and Oak streets.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.