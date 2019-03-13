Steamboat police to resume fingerprinting services March 18

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Police Department has received final approval as an IdentoGO vendor location for fingerprinting services. IdentoGO is one of two state-approved vendors for these services.

"It's important for us to be able to serve our local community," police Cmdr. Jerry Stabile was quoted as saying in a news release. "Our goal throughout this transition has always been to provide an option for local fingerprinting services, and we're happy to be back at it later this month."

Applicants wanting to visit the local police department for fingerprinting will begin the process by visiting the Colorado CABS website at colorado.gov/pacific/cbi/updated-employment-background-checks. From there, select the reason for your background check from the list of options.

This section also will provide the fee associated for the specific fingerprinting requirement. At this point, applicants should select IdentoGO by IDEMIA, which will then redirect them to IdentoGO's webpage to setup an appointment.

Starting March 18, IdentoGO will be at the Steamboat Police Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and will follow the same observed holidays as the city. There is a vendor-processing fee of $10 per applicant plus the state and FBI fees, if required.

Applicants should visit identogo.com or call IdentoGO's customer service line at 844-539-5539 for more information.