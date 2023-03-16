Steamboat Police targeting illegally parked vehicles

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is cracking down on parking violations.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Cars have been parking illegally in Steamboat Springs and the police department is cracking down on habitual violators, according to a news release from the city.

“We all have to work together to keep our streets clear and safe for travel and we’re asking for your help,” said Interim Police Chief Mark Beckett. “Code enforcement issues warnings and citations for illegal parking, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we’ve had to move to towing.”

Winter parking restrictions are in place until April 30 and include no overnight parking in all places between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., with more specific restrictions elsewhere. Parking is prohibited on Lincoln Avenue and Ski Time Square between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Stockbridge Transit Center from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Anglers Drive and south to city limits between midnight and 8 a.m.

The increase in enforcement follows Park Avenue not being plowed this week due to illegally parked vehicles. School buses struggled to drive down the street and police officers witnessed multiple near-collisions, according to the release.