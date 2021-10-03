Steamboat Police investigating body found near 13th Street

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers are investigating a body found near 13th Street on Sunday morning.

Steamboat Pilot & Today/Dylan Anderson

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating a body found in a culvert near where 13th Street crosses over the Yampa River on the west side of downtown Steamboat Springs.

A pedestrian reported the body to police around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, and an investigation into the unattended death is ongoing.

“We’re working with the Coroner’s Office to try to figure out exactly what we’ve got going,” said Sgt. Rich Brown.

Brown emphasized that it’s early in the investigation and more information would be released when appropriate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is made available.

