Steamboat police chief resigns after one year on the job

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame announced her resignation on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, following just over a year on the job.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame has submitted her resignation, according to a news release from the city on Friday, Jan. 27.

Burlingame was hired as the city’s first female chief of police in December 2021.

In her resignation letter to Suiter, Burlingame said she considered the year a successful one for the department, as more people are aware of what the department is doing, partnerships with community organizations are stronger, staffing has improved and more.

“I want to thank Sherry for her nearly four decades of law enforcement and military service and wish her well as she starts her next chapter of life,” City Manager Gary Suiter said. “While we look to begin the search process in the coming months, I have named Commander (Mark) Beckett as interim chief.”

Beckett joined the department in August after serving with the Mesa Police Department for more than two decades.

Following 26 years of service in law enforcement and nine years in the military, Burlingame said she plans to retire and is “looking forward to the next chapter” in her life, according to her letter.