Steamboat Planning Commission to discuss short-term rental overlay zones Thursday

The city of Steamboat Springs. l John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today



Steamboat Springs Planning Commission members will hold a non-voting discussion Thursday on where they would recommend establishing zones restricting or prohibiting short-term rentals, known as overlay zones.

Those interested in watching the meeting or commenting via Zoom may join at https://zoom.us/j/93453387449 .

The meeting comes after City Council held a discussion of its own in August during which five of the council’s seven members — with President Jason Lacy and member Sonja Macys absent — reviewed a map of city zones and discussed whether or not they would support short-term rentals in each area.

All five council members indicated they wanted to allow short-term rentals in the following areas: Walton Creek Road between Village and Columbine drives; Longthorne Road and part of Apres Ski Way; Ski Trail Lane and Poma Lane; Central Park Drive, Steamboat Boulevard and the area surrounding UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center; Cornice Road and Clubhouse Drive.

In the area of Ore House Plaza and Pine Grove Road, council members Kathi Meyer, Lisel Petis, Michael Buccino and Robin Crossan said they would like to allow short-term rentals there, but council member Heather Sloop said she was against allowing them in this area, which she said she thought should be locals housing.

The five council members said they would support nightly rentals in the Burgess Creek Road and Storm Meadows Drive area because it sits close to Thunderhead Lift; however, the area is also home to locals who have lived there for decades, which is why all council members said they may change their minds on this area when council takes a formal vote.

The five council members said they would oppose short-term rentals in the Barn Village area, and four out of five also indicated their opposition to short-term rentals in the area south of Walton Creek Road, which includes large swaths of condos traditionally rented to locals.

Meyer was the only council member to support short-term rentals in this area. The other council members said the condos in the area should be reserved for local renters and those looking for an affordable option to buy their first property.

