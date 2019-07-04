Steamboat Pilot’s new sports editor welcomes mountain living, covering winter sports

Reardon-Shelby-sbt-070419-1

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Shelby Reardon cheers for the story.

From following the local high school wrestling team as they toppled an opponent’s four-year state championship streak to watching the visiting team, one touchdown away from winning, in the final seconds of a football game on a lonesome road in South Dakota, Reardon loves the drama presented in each game, match or dual.

It’s a good quality to have as a sports journalist, and one readers will see shine around Routt County as Reardon joins the Steamboat Pilot & Today team as sports editor.

Covering high school and winter sports in Routt County will be a welcome change for Reardon, who comes to Northwest Colorado from the flatlands of North Dakota, where she worked as sports reporter, then sports editor for The Dickinson Press.

“I’m just excited to have actual texture in the land again,” she said. “North Dakota drove me insane because I grew up hiking in mountains.”

Reardon has covered many sports at many levels, from nine-man football teams in tiny towns in rural North Dakota to following Boston University’s D1 hockey team through the NCAA National Tournament, a team that Bostoners joke is “basically an NHL team,” she said. She’s already covered Nordic combined downtown and at Howelsen Hill, and she’ll soon add Olympic skiing to that list.

“I love covering high school sports. There’s just so much passion there,” she said. “I get to do that, but I also get to cover something I haven’t before — the winter sports, skiing, Olympians and finding out what Nordic combined is.”

Reardon earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Boston University.

In her free time, Reardon enjoys hiking with her boyfriend and her two dogs, who moved to Steamboat with her, or hanging out at home, binge-watching “Friends” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

A Vermont native, who grew up a few hours from Boston, she is a Boston Bruins and Red Sox fan. She also follows the Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys.

And though she’s moved out west, Reardon said there’s no chance of any shifting loyalties.

“I think the Rockies have the best uniforms in baseball, but that’s about it,” she said.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.