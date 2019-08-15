Steamboat Pilot names its 20 under 40 award winners

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the fourth year, Steamboat Pilot & Today will honor 20 outstanding business and community leaders younger than 40 during a special 20 under 40 celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Haymaker Golf Course.

The 2019 honorees include: Sista Luna, Madeline Landgren, Shannon Crow, Kristen Lillie, Irene Avitia, Sarah Leonard, Sarah Fox, Jacob Mielke, Julia Luciano, Joseph Boyle, Marsh Gooding, Bethany Karulak, Kaitlin Hollister, Justin Keys, Cody Perry, Alex Kleman, Patty Oakland, Michael Swartz, Roddy Beall and Kristopher DeVogelaere.

Individuals were selected for this recognition based on their professional success and community involvement. Job experience, professional awards, civic engagement and the ability to meet challenges and overcome obstacles were also considered during the selection process.

Tickets for the 20 under 40 event are $30 per person or $20 for members of the Steamboat Springs Young Professionals Network. The event includes appetizers and a cash bar.

To purchase a ticket, visit steamboatpilot.com/20under40.

A special publication will be released following the event detailing each of this year’s winners.