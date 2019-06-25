Steamboat Pilot welcomes new digital engagement editor

Bryce Martin, digital engagement editor for the Steamboat Pilot & Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Having the second day on the job at the Steamboat Pilot & Today fall on the same night as the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation election may be intimidating to less seasoned reporters, but not to Bryce Martin, the paper’s new digital engagement editor.

“I love elections,” he said.

A journalist since his senior year of high school, Martin is no stranger to the newsroom.

He graduated with a journalism degree from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant and immediately took his first editor position outside of college at The Leader, a now-defunct newspaper in Michigan.

Since then, he has made a steady westward path across the country, holding editor positions in Michigan, North Dakota and now Colorado.

During his previous two years as editor of Sky-Hi News in Granby, Martin doubled the amount of traffic on the newspaper’s website. He also exponentially grew audience engagement on its Facebook page and other social media platforms.

He similarly plans to boost engagement for Steamboat Pilot stories. For now, he wants to focus on improving current practices and determine how best to deliver content on the paper’s current platforms, such as its website, downloadable app, Facebook and Instagram.

In the future, he hopes to expand engagement to other social media sites, such as Snapchat, that have become popular places for people to get their news. He also has talked about developing a podcast and adding more multimedia content to buttress written stories.

With more people consuming news online, such developments have become necessary for publications to reach audiences. Martin welcomes these changes and sees them as a way to tell stories in new, entertaining ways.

“We are evolving to a digital world,” he said.

As the way people access news shifts, Martin wants the fundamental role of journalism to remain unchanged — that is, to provide fact-based, unbiased information.

“I really believe that we need quality journalism to be a better-informed society,” he said. “It’s more important now than ever.”

At Sky-Hi News, he oversaw an in-depth, four-part series on mental health in Grand County.

“It was probably the biggest project we’ve ever done,” he said.

It also helped to expand services in the area. After the series went to print, the county set aside funding for mental health services, according to Martin. Other organizations increased access to therapies and treatment programs for lower-income residents.

Martin replaces Nicole Miller, who became the editor of the Summit Daily in May.

His new boss, Lisa Schlichtman, looks forward to the editorial experience and enthusiasm Martin brings to the workplace.

“Bryce is a proven newsroom leader,” she said. “I think he can hit the ground running and help guide our news team digitally. I also expect him to have great success in growing our audience on all platforms.”

When not in the newsroom, Martin enjoys hiking and kayaking with his husband, Nate.

Martin is excited to spread his roots in the community and get involved with local groups. In Granby, he volunteered his time at the local Rotary Club and served on his North Dakota town’s library board.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo