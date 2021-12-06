Steamboat Pilot & Today welcomes new Publisher Bonnie Stewart

Bonnie Stewart



Steamboat Pilot & Today Revenue Director Bonnie Stewart will become the newspaper’s next publisher, bringing a wealth of industry and advertising experience to the job. Her first day as publisher will be Jan. 1.

Stewart will step into a role previously held by Logan Molen, who will retire after a 40-year career in the journalism industry.

“Bonnie was born with ink in her blood and has always found a way back to the publishing business,” said Samantha Johnston, Colorado Mountain News Media general manager and a Steamboat Springs native. “It is a challenging time to be in media, and I’m grateful for Bonnie’s passion for the industry and her pursuit of sustainable business models, always with an eye for how to put people first.”

Stewart began her career at the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, where she worked for almost 13 years. She started in the circulation department and soon moved up to classified advertising account manager.

From there, Stewart took a job as the classified inside sales manager, and she remained in that role for several years before moving to outside sales and covering the real estate and automotive territories.

In 2005, Stewart left the Daily Sentinel to relocate to the Yampa Valley. During this time, she became a Realtor and worked for Prudential Steamboat Realty prior to shifting gears to work for the town of Hayden for five years.

Recruited back into the newspaper industry, Stewart went to work for the Craig Daily Press as advertising director. After that, she took on the role of classified manager for Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Craig Daily Press, in addition to holding down the advertising director’s position.

In 2013, Stewart went to work for Colorado State Patrol. However, she returned to the newspaper industry again in 2017 to work for Swift Communications as the classified director.

“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity,” Stewart said. “I started my career in the newspaper industry in the early 1990s. Over the last 30 years, I have worn many hats and been fortunate to work for different newspapers. I have worked for corporations, as well as family owned newspapers that included weeklies and dailies. I have also had the good fortune to work in other industries, which has broadened my knowledge and perspective.”

Most importantly, Stewart said she wants the community to know her door is always open.

“The Yampa Valley is an amazing place to live, work and play, and I look forward to the role that I will play in the community,” she said. “The Steamboat Pilot & Today is the trusted news source for local news. We have a very loyal reader base and a very dedicated team on staff. Not many things around the office will change as I begin my role as publisher.”

Stewart comes into the role with a new editor, Eli Pace, having started work Dec. 1.

“I am looking forward to working with Eli Pace,” Stewart said while promising to continue to publish a locally focused, accurate newspaper, along with our numerous other print and digital products.

Stewart has been married to her husband, Ty, for 11 years, and they have five children and two grandchildren together. The couple enjoys spending time together at their cabin in the mountains and with their family.

“I can think of nobody who values community as much as Bonnie does,” Johnston said of the incoming publisher. “She and her husband are already familiar faces in the Yampa Valley, and I’m excited to see where else she will jump in and get involved.”