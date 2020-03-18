Steamboat Pilot & Today to host coronavirus webinar

Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, will host a coronavirus webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/SteamboatPilot.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

The webinar will feature Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

It will be available live at SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/SteamboatPilot. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar, but there may not be time to answer all submitted questions.

The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Pilot & Today and its sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including the Summit Daily and The Aspen Times.