Steamboat Pilot & Today to host coronavirus webinar
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today will host an informational webinar addressing some commonly asked coronavirus questions at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
The webinar will feature Glen Mays, chair of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
It will be available live at SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus, as well as at Facebook.com/SteamboatPilot. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions during the webinar, but there may not be time to answer all submitted questions.
The webinar is hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Pilot & Today and its sister newspapers in Colorado and elsewhere across the Mountain West, including the Summit Daily and The Aspen Times.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.