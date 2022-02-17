Steamboat Pilot & Today seeks editorial board members
Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s editorial board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term, beginning in March.
The editorial board includes two community representatives and three members of the newspaper staff. Newspaper staff members on the board are Publisher Bonnie Stewart, Editor Eli Pace and Assistant Editor Cuyler Meade. The editorial board formulates the Our View opinions expressed on the ViewPoints page every week. The editorial board meets for a half-hour once per week on Wednesdays.
Readers interested in serving on the editorial board should email a letter of interest to Pace at epace@SteamboatPilot.com.
