Steamboat Pilot & Today seeks Editorial Board members

Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s Editorial Board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term, beginning in September.

The Editorial Board includes two community representatives and two members of the newspaper staff. Newspaper staff members on the board are Publisher Logan Molen and Editor Lisa Schlichtman. Current community representatives are Laraine Martin and Marion Kahn.

The Editorial Board formulates the Our View opinions expressed on the ViewPoints page of the newspaper on Wednesdays. The Editorial Board meets for one hour once per week.

Readers interested in serving on the Editorial Board should email a letter of interest to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com by Aug. 31. Call Schlichtman at 970-871-4221 with questions.