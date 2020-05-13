Steamboat Pilot & Today seeks Editorial Board members

The Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s Editorial Board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term beginning in June.

The Editorial Board includes two community representatives and two members of the newspaper staff. Newspaper staff members on the board are Publisher Logan Molen and Editor Lisa Schlichtman. The last two community representatives to serve on the board prior to the stay-at-home order were Don Moss and Jason Gilligan.

The Editorial Board formulates the Our View opinions expressed on the ViewPoints page of the newspaper on Wednesdays. The Editorial Board meets for one hour at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Readers interested in serving on the Editorial Board should email a letter of interest to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com. Call Schlichtman at 970-871-4221 with questions.