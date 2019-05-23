Steamboat Pilot & Today seeks Editorial Board members

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s Editorial Board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term beginning in March.

The Editorial Board includes two community representatives and two members of the newspaper staff.

Newspaper staff members on the board are Publisher Logan and Editor Lisa Schlichtman. Current community representatives on the board are Steve Hofman and Robin Stone.

The Editorial Board formulates the Our View opinion expressed on the ViewPoints page of the newspaper on Wednesdays. The Editorial Board meets for one hour each week at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

The next board term runs from July 1 to Oct. 31.

Readers interested in serving on the Editorial Board should email a letter and resume to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com. Call Schlichtman at 970-871-4221 with questions.