Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 7-13

Angler Eric Rehnberg of Yampa battles the wind on a blustery day for fishing on the Yampa River just below Stagecoach Reservoir on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A rancher working for the Sherrod Ranch west of Steamboat Springs rides on an all-terrain vehicle while moving bulls to their summer pasture along Routt County Road 44 on Monday, May 9, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strawberry Park Kindergartner Oliver Nucerino learns the game of pickleball by catching a beanbag on his paddle as part of an activity led by Marcy Pummill, pickleball coach at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Pummill visited the Strawberry Park Elementary school on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, teaching the game to students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A small slide on the face of Howelsen Hill can be seen from downtown Steamboat Springs. Howelsen Hill Ski Area Supervisor Robbie Shine said the ski area is keeping an eye on what he calls a small slide, that was brought on by the rain and moisture the area has received the past couple of weeks.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Edward Robinson, and his dad Scott, roll over the bumps while spending the afternoon at the Bear River Bike Park on May 11, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Edward Robinson, takes on the big rolled at the Bear River Bike Park Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A cow grazes in a hay meadow on the Stanko Ranch just off of Routt County Road 33 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Thursday’s weather was a mixed bag with periods of rain, snow and sunshine throughout the day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Derek Rubin, with rake in hand, and Nick Hussey prepare the sand trap on hole No. 9 at Haymaker Golf Course Friday, May 13, 2022, Crews continue to ready the course, which will celebrate 25 years, for it's 2022 opening Tuesday, May 17.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs faithful react to the game-winning goal that gave the No. 6 Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team a 2-1 win over No. 11 Mullen in a second-round 4A playoff game on Saturday, May 14 at Gardner Field.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

