 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the Week, May 29- June 3
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the Week, May 29- June 3

Shelby Reardon
  

Clouds blanketed Mt. Werner on Sunday, May 29, as Steamboat Springs saw rain showers pass through out the day.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Class of 2022 at Steamboat Mountain School tosses their caps at the school's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A bear walks away after an unsuccesful attempt to get into a well-secured trash container Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 in the Fish Creek Mobile Home Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shakes hands before a bill signing at the mountain area Steamboat Springs Fire Station on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mack Kempton, 5, gives his brother Rory, 7, a ride off the island at Fetcher Pond Thursday June 2, 2022 in Steamboat Springs. The boys headed to the pond with their mom to celebrate the first day of their summer break.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

