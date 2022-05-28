 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 22-28 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 22-28

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

These snapshots captured what went down in the Yampa Valley last week

As the area continues to transition between the seasons, the view on May 23, 2022 featured the still melting slopes of Mountain Werner and the bright green shades of the valley floor.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Most of Hayden High School's Class of 2022 decorated their graduation caps, with some indicating their next step after high school at Hayden's Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Alison Rajzer won her third straight triple jump title during the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field Championships at on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Jeffco Stadium.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
On Monday, May 23, 2022, the Elk River Valley looked like a blend of winter white as the snow continues to melt off the higher peak, and the greens of spring as the valley floor drinks up last week's moisture and comes to life.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
A brightly colored western tanager sits on the branch of a tree in the Steamboat II neighborhood on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rush Rusher leads a group of Boy Scouts May 26, 2022, at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. The local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America volunteered to place flags on the graves to pay tribute to the men and women of the US Armed Forces. With limited parking at the cemetery, attendees are encouraged to use the free shuttle, which will operate from the Stockbridge Multimodal Center to the cemetery on Monday, May 30. Starting at 9am, shuttle service will run continuously until last bus departs at 10:40am. Buses will pick up passengers in front of the Stockbridge Bus Depot and drop off at the ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony, shuttles will operate back to the Stockbridge from the cemetery.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Students at Holy Name Preschool toured the construction site for Routt County’s new Health and Human Services building in downtown Steamboat Springs Friday May 27, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Claire Connell laughs as one of her teachers reads a short introduction about her at the 2022 Yampa Valley High School graduation ceremony Friday May, 27, 2022 at the Yampa River Botanic Park.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Irene Hoff and Sophia Benjamin wore colorfully decorated caps at the Soroco High School Class of 2022 graduation on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oliver Cardillo gets excited during the Steamboat Springs High School graduation ceremony on May 28, 2022.
Spencer Powell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

