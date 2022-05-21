 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 14-20 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 14-20

Shelby Reardon
  

About 250 people with a wide array of signs marched down Lincoln Avenue for the Women's March on Steamboat on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team celebrates a homer off the bat of senior Ben Bogan during a home game against Summit on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Emerald Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Elk River was flowing at about 3,300 cubic feet per second around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Both the Elk and Yampa River in Steamboat are running above average, but water users in South Routt are already seeing runoff decline.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jayrom Fabricio pains the stairs at Integrated Community during the 25th annual Routt County United Way Day of Caring Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A record number of volunteers took on community projects for local non-profits as part of the long-running tradition.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow sits on the branches of budding tree in downtown Steamboat Springs on Friday. May, 20 2022 as winter and spring collided as a winter-like storm moved through northern Colorado bringing on an abrupt change of seasons.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

