 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 1-7 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, May 1-7

Shelby Reardon
  

Ellis Hines looks at her artwork on the bottom row with her mom at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alysa Selby makes her way through the snow Monday. May 2, 2022 as winter-like conditions returned to Steamboat Springs for at least one more day.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls golf team member Catherine Larock follows through her swing during a golf tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig, on Monday, May 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An ospre the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area outide of Steamboat Springs Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Despite the wet weather on Wednesday May 4, 2022 construction crews continued to work in the base area during the second phase of the "Full Steam Ahead" improvement project. The second phase of the project, which spans multiple years and included $200 million worth of upgrades and improvements to the resort began after the ski season ended in April.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Sun splashes across the still snow-covered slopes of the Steamboat Ski Resort Wednesday, May 4 in Steamboat Springs. The most recent storm system to move through the area brought snow flakes and much-needed moisture to the Yampa Valley.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dozens of area runners started their day with a steep ascent as part of the Hayden Cog Run on Saturday, May 7.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

