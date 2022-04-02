 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 27 – April 2, 2022 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week: March 27 – April 2, 2022

Shelby Reardon
  

Cranes feed in a hay meadow near Hayden Monday, March 28, 2022. The return of the birds to the Yampa Valley is a sure sign that spring has arrived — or at least until the next winter-like snow storm.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The wheels of an irrigation wheel line rest in a hay meadow on a ranch just east of Hayden, Colorado on Monday, March 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Rapunzel's prince, played by junior Bruce Hayes, and Cinderella's prince, played by junior Bridger Carlton, share a scene March 29, 2022, while rehearsing “Into the Woods.”
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Shane Hopkins, 17, enjoys the spring weather at Bear River Skate Park on Thursday, March 31. He was one of more than a dozen young men at the park that had to walk over pallets, snow and a sled to avoid the mud and reach the concrete surface. Many expressed a desire to have a proper path to the park rather than walking thorugh the mud, which limits their grip on the board and makes using the facility slightly more of a hassle.
The Howelsen Hill Ski Area, located in the heart of downtown Steamboat Springs, will close for the season with its final Ski Free Sunday on April, 3, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
A group nears the top of Storm Peak as part of Cody's Challenge on Saturday, April 2, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

