 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, June 19-25
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, June 19-25

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club junior skateboarding coach Ava Halberg lends a hand to MaryJane Treanor as she rolls across the concrete at the Howelsen Hill Skateboard Park during the "It's a Girl Thing" session on Tuesday June 21, 2022. The all-girls skateboard session drew 14 participants to the park, and it was the first session of the summer. The Winter Sports Club skateboarding programs, which also include coed sessions, have nearly 50 participants this summer.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Crews work on Thursday, June 23, 2022, as the Steamboat Resort continues to develop the new Greenhorn Ranch, which will serve as the beginners learning area dedicated to beginner skiers and riders.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A large crane stands in Greenhorn Ranch on Thursday, June 23, 2002, as improvements at the Steamboat Resort continue. When completed, Greenhorn Ranch will be an area dedicated to beginner skiers and riders.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Male 19+ Pro/Open Division takes the first turn of the Town Challenge on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rainbow representatives met with local for over two hours on Wednesday night to address concerns about the gathering.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Jesse Royal headlines the first performance in the Steamboat Springs Summer Concert series at Howelsen Hill on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Spencer Powell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Charlee Cohen, 3 1/2, waves all the swag she collected at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mary Fitzsimons was part of a small, peaceful protest against the recent ruling that overturned Roe at Yampa Valley Pride on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Danny Cassidy dazzles the crowd with his 73-point saddle bronc run on Friday, June 24.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

