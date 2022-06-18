 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, June 12-18 | SteamboatToday.com
Abi Beckham takes a selfie with friend Kate Mcleod whiile hanging out in a hammock on the banks of the Yampa River while visiting from Houston, Texas Monday, June 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A rescuer stands ready with a throw bag on the shores of the Yampa River near Charlie’s Hole Monday, June 13, 2022, after Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called out for a woman calling for help from the fast-moving waters near the Flour Miill. She was able to get out on her own.
John F. Russell /Steamboat Pilot & Today
Instructors and participants in the Yampa River Youth Camp make their way past Charlie’s Hole Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022. The classes are designed to teach children ages 11-14 river skills, knowledge, and safety as part of a three-day camp, which is supported by Friends of the Yampa and partners including Colorado Mountain College, Yampa Valley Community Foundation, Ski Town USA Morning Rotary and the National Parks Service.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rob Shine, rodeo supervisor, talks with Ben Pinke with Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. while placing the Taco Beast in its new home behind he concrete grand stands at Brent Romick Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Taco Beast will give those attending the rodeo another food option this summer.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bryan Lunak and his son Hudson, 6, make their way down the Howler Alpine Slide Thursday, June 16, 2022, while visiting from Florida. The slide is open, depending on the weather, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The clay courts at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center have been demolished, making way for refurbished courts as part of Phase 1 of the expansion project at the facility. Phase 1 also includes creating a concrete slab for the entire planned pickleball building, which will include 12 courts that will be ready for outdoor use at the conclusion of phase one. Phase 1 will also see the rebuilding of the Carol Baily, or concrete, tennis courts; the creation of eight outdoor pickleball courts; as well as the expansion of the parking lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Barry “Plunker” Adams, who said he helped found the Ranibow Family of Living Light in the early 1970s, talks about this year’s gathering in a camp near Adams Park, Friday, June 17, 2022. Members of the Rainbow Family have already started arriving, and setting up camp off of U.S. Forest Service Trail 1144 in preperation for the gathering, which is slated to take place July 1-7.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Tod
A member of the Rainbow Family of Living Light carries water toward a group of old buses, vans and tents that fill a parking lot off of Routt County Road 80, Friday, June 17, 2022. Family members have already started arriving near Adams Park where the group has planned to gather July 1-7.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light were preparing this area to serve food and provide an area from children near being a big meadow that will become a central point for the group as it gathers July 1-7 in Routt County.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Small campers, vans and trucks were parking in an area just off of Routt County Road 80 near Adams Park, Friday, June 17, 2022 as members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light started to arrive for a gathering in Routt County, which is scheduled to take place July 1-7.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Men stopped along Routt County Road 80 to talk to a law enforcement officer with the U.S. Forest Service who was there with several other officers and forest service officials for a prescheduled meeting with members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light to discus resource management issues. The men were traveling along Routt County Road 80, and were not there for the gathering.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rainbow Family of the Living Light member Roses Rainbow walks with her duck, Quack, along Routt County Road 80 on Friday, June 18, 2022. Family members have already started arriving at the site of the 50th annual gathering, which takes place July 1-7 in Routt County.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

