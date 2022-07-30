 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, July 24-30 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, July 24-30

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Construction crews work at the base of Steamboat Resort on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, as progress continues on the second phase of the Full Steam Ahead project, a massive endeavor spanning multiple years and bringing more than $200 million worth of upgrades and improvements to the resort.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Zia Kratzert makes her way through the water and up the climbing wall at the Old Town Hot Springs on Monday July 25, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A helicopter chases horses on July 19, 2022, as it works to get the horses into a nearby trap during the Piceance-East Douglas Horse gather. These horses had entered the jute, but turned before being trapped.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A band of horses, including a couple of foals, makes its way up a steep pitch in the Piceance-East Douglas Horse Management Area on July 19, 2022. The Bureau of Land Management has rounded up 733 horses since beginning a bait and water trap portion June 16. The majority of horses have been captured after the BLM shifted to a drive-trap method using a helicopter, which began on July 15. As of Wednesday, July 27, 733 horses have been rounded up.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
John Truchel rips a backhand volley in the Men’s Singles bracket of the NTRP Championships at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center on July 29, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Harry Tuazon, a Bioengineering Ph.D. student at Georgia Tech, checks out a sample he collected from the Sulphur Cave Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Howelsen Hill holding samples that he collected as part of a field project. The cave, which has a lethal atmosphere filled with poisonous sulfur gas , is also home to a rare special of worm, which has adapted to the harsh environment inside the cave. Tauzon and his colleagues want to study the worms and their behavior as part of their project.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Biologist David Steinmann stands outside the Sulphur Cave Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Howelsen Hill after emerging from a trip below the surface. In 2007 Steinmann, who works with at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, discovered a rare worm that was identified as a new species.
John

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User