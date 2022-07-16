 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, July 10-16 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, July 10-16

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Christopher Bernitt, 7, fishes while his dad, Andrew, looks on at Casey's Pond on Monday, July 11, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A rancher takes advantage of the nice weather on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, while preparing cut hay to be baled in a meadow near U.S. Highway 40 east of Hayden.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The moon rises into the Steamboat Springs sky Tuesday July 12, 2022. This moon has been named the “Buck” moon because the antlers of male deer are in full-growth mode at this time. The full moon on Wednesday, July 13 will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year because it orbits closer to Earth than any other full Moon this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Chris Mitchell and Preston Housel race neck-and-neck in the Expert Division of the Town Challenge Oak Creek Circuit on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Firefighter Kellie Wilcoxon from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue practices rolling out a hose line during a live fire training exercise on top of, and inside a mobile training unit parked at Howelsen Hill on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The training trailer was brought to Steamboat Springs by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control and offered local firefighters to do live fire training in town.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A car slows at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022, taking in the 950 ewe and their lambs that were released by Nick Maneotis.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

