 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 3-9, 2022 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 3-9, 2022

Shelby Reardon
  

Crocuses blooms in a yard along the Boulevard in downtown Steamboat Springs Wednesday, April 7, 2022 a sure sign that spring has returned to the Steamboat Springs area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Elk graze on the hillside off on Anglers Drive behind Bank of the San Juans on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow cakes the front of this aging outbuilding on a ranch just south of Steamboat Springs off of Routt County Road 14 Friday, April 1, 2022 The structure looks to have survived another Yampa Valley winter after a spring storm moved through the area overnight. .
John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today
A visitor races down the Outlaw Mountain Coaster Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Steamboat Resort. The resort announced this week that the coaster, which opened in September of 2017 when the ski area was owned by Interwest, will be removed during the next phase of base area construction, which will begin once the ski area closes for the season.
John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today.
Eden Hickory heads for home (along with her sister Stell and grandma Jan who are not pictured) after spending the morningon the slopes of at the Steamboat Resort.} John F. Russll
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skiers and riders gather outside the Thunderhead Gondola building on Friday, April 8, 2022, at mid-mountains as the Steamboat Resort heads into the final weekend of the 2021-22 season in Steamboat. The end of the ski season will mean the start of the construction season at the resort as phase II of the "Full Steam Ahead" project will start moving forward once the lifts close.
John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today.
The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team took advantage of the warm weather and played outside during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9 at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The 40th annual Cardboard Classic continues Springalicious events on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Steamboat Resort. For the Cardboard Classic, teams raced downhill in homemade crafts constructed only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, masking tape, balloons and other decorations.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

