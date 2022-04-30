 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 24-30 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 24-30

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

Warm temperatures last week melted more than 2 inches of snow water equivalent from the Yampa, White and Little Snake River Basin in just four days. Warm weather is expected this week as well.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mountain Tap owner Rich Tucciarone, right, and assistant brewer Cory Adanalian watch as Tim Brodman uses a tractor to stand a 1,200-pound fermenting tank upright at the Mountain Tap Brewery located a 910 Yampa Street in Steamboat Springs Monday, April 25.2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Damien Dobson slides safely into third base on Tuesday as the Sailors baseball team faces Moffat County in Craig.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Matt Molenar plays with his dog, Sirius Black at the Rita Valentine Park near downtown Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Caman Beauregard makes his way through the race course on a EzyRoller Classic Ride On during Honey Stinger's brand campaign launch on Wednesday. April 27, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Sailor Bowden Tumminello battles with a Summit runner during the 800-meter run at a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Galleries
See more