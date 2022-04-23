 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 17-23 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 17-23

Shelby Reardon
  

Emma Paarrot, 2, shows off her bounty at the Steamboat Christian Center Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Alejandra Segovia and her daughter Lucia Seefelt-Segovia collect rocks to toss into the quickly rising waters of the Yampa River Monday, April 18, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Economic Development Director John Bristol listens as U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, speaks at a round table addressing affordable housing Wednesday, April 20, at the Brown Ranch west of Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kayaker Tia Rexford plays in the quickly rising waters of the Yampa River Thursday afternoon, April 21,2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a call Friday morning after a motorist struck a moose near the Mount Werner Road and U.S. 40 on-ramp.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The gym and wellness facility at the Foundry Treatment Center caught fire Friday, April 22. The fire was quickly put out, but has made the facility unusable for an undetermined amount of time, leaving residents without a crucial part of their treatment plan.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sam Stefanelli, 5, helps clear Fetcher park of trash. Dusky Grouse owner Stefany Traylor and the Steamboat Little Givers program hosted a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

