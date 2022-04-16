 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 10-16 | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week, April 10-16

Shelby Reardon
  

A daring and likely chilly snowboarder gets big air during Steamboat Resort's Splash Down Pond Skim on closing day, April 10, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan looks at the basement of the new Health and Human Services building during a site tour on Monday, April 11.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot
Gabe Selko cleans the snow off of his car on Maple Street Tuesday. April 12, 2022 after a spring storm brought several inches of snow to the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today
This colorful entry "The Color Troll Party" was created for the Literary Peeps Diorama contest at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. The display, which opened April 11, will run through Saturday, April 16, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A golden eagle takes flight over the Yampa River shortly after being released near Craig by Tracy Bye, who has operated the Born Free Wiildlife Rehabilitation Center near Steamboat Springs for three decades. } John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of kids got competitive as they searched for a total 25,000 at the Steamboat Christian Center Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16, at the Meadows Parking Lot.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

