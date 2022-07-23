 Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today photos of the week

News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Often associated with good fortune and prosperity, a dragonfly rests on a twig over the pond at Fetcher Park in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Because of their unique wing structure, dragonflies are some of the most efficient hunters on this plant and catch up to 90% of the prey they target, according to some studies.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Piles of trash remain that were carried out of the woods at the north trailhead for Adams Park 1144 after the Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A fire helicopter flies over Baker Mountain just south of U.S. Highway 40 on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass as crews are responding to a half-acre fire in the area.
Eli Pace/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
This popular stretch of the Yampa River sits empty on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, after Colorado Parks and Wildlife instituted a voluntary fishing closure due to high water temperatures.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Chris Meyer passes to teammate Curtis Clark in the Dinosaur 80 division of the 2022 Steamboat Doubles volleyball tournament at the Howelsen sand courts.
Tom Skulski/ Steamboat Pilot & Today
Construction of new tennis and pickleball courts is underway at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. The footprints of new courts is visible to those passing by.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

